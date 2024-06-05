The lifeless body of a 4-year-old boy was discovered submerged in Twin Lakes in Manvel on Tuesday. The discovery came after a search effort conducted by members of the Manvel Police Department and Manvel Fire Department.

Responding to reports of a missing child at 19230 Morris Avenue, authorities mobilized drones, ground teams, and watercraft to scour the area. Despite exhaustive searches on both land and water, the young boy was found deceased.

The Houston Police Department Dive Team assisted in the underwater search, leading to the discovery of the child's body. The Manvel Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident, although foul play is not suspected at this time.