4-year-old dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Wharton, sources say

A young child is dead after allegedly shooting themselves reports say.

Details are limited at this time, but sources say a 4-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Wharton while home alone with their mother. The child was said to have somehow got their hands on a 9mm and shot themselves through the hip, sources tell FOX 26.

No further details have been provided at this time. Wharton police are reportedly investigating.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.