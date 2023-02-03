Toddler dead after family member reportedly hit her with car by accident

A young child is in serious condition after reportedly being hit by a car in north Houston.

Details are limited at this time, but Harris County officials say they responded to an accident in the 2300 block of Brea Crest Street near Greenwood Village around 4:58 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies were told a family member was moving a vehicle in the driveway to make more room for the kids to play and struck one of the kids by accident.

Reports say EMS arrived and performed CPR. The toddler was later said to be taken to Memorial Herman Medical Center in serious condition where she later died.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.