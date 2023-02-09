article

A 4-year-old was taken to the hospital by family members after a possible road rage shooting in Houston on Thursday night.

Details are limited, but Houston police said they received the call just before 9:15 p.m. in the 18000 block of Katy Freeway outbound.

Authorities said the 4-year-old was shot in the arm and is expected to be ok.

No other details have been released.

