4 rescued after Galveston boat crash stranded passengers on jetty, temperatures threatened hypothermia

Galveston Marine Rescue was enacted Monday night to respond to a boat that crashed into the far east jetty.

By 10:00 p.m., all victims and first responders were back onshore. Victims were expected to be taken to the hospital for hypothermia treatment.

At around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to an incident in which four people were on a boat that crashed into the jetty about one or two miles offshore. The boat sank, and the four people are stranded on the rock jetty, according to Fire Chief Charlie Olsen.

A dispatcher stayed on the phone with the victims, as some were very scared about the crashing waves onto the jetty. The Coast Guard failed to get a cutter out due to shallow water. Several helicopters were called, but were grounded.

Responders moved to a backup plan, using the beach patrol jet ski and fire department small boats to try to reach the stranded group. Since the helicopter may not be able to come, they put a plan together which includes the Galveston Police Dive Team for help.

The four victims were out on the rocks since around 6:00 p.m. in the cold and wind, putting them at risk for hypothermia.

Galveston Marine Rescue is comprised of Galveston Police, Fire and Beach Patrol as well as Galveston County EMS. They all respond together on a designated channel.