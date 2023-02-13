Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man in southeast Houston.

The suspects, 19-year-old Arissa Renteria, 21-year-old Antonio Jaimes, 26-year-old Juan Velazuez, and 20-year-old Damien Cordova are all charged with capital murder.

They're accused in the death of 28-year-old Brandon Bowman back on January 8, 2022.

According to a release, officers responded to a report of a man found dead on the 6300 block of Eppes Street around 7:45 a.m.

Police said employees of the business arrived for work and found Bowman lying in the parking lot.

Authorities said further investigation identified Renterian and Jaimes as suspects in the case and were arrested in July 2022. Velazquez was arrested in September 2022. Cordova was arrested on Friday and subsequently admitted to his role in the deadly shooting.