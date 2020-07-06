4 injured in shooting during possible road rage incident

article

Three men and a woman were injured in a shooting during a possible road rage situation, Houston police say.

The shooting occurred Sunday night near the South Freeway and Holcombe Blvd.

Investigators believe the incident began as an altercation at another location that may have turned into a road rage situation between vehicles.

Police say the three men were in a vehicle at a stop light when an unknown vehicle passed them, and someone began shooting at them. The three men were wounded.

Police say a female passenger in an unrelated vehicle was also struck.

All four victims were taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

At this time, there is no known suspect.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

