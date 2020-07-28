4 injured in crash involving 3 Harris County Sheriff's Office vehicles

article

Three Harris County deputies and a man who was pulled over during a traffic stop where injured in a crash involving three sheriff’s office vehicles.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway under the Beltway overpass around 11:20 p.m. Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy made a traffic stop on an SUV in the shoulder of the freeway. A male driver and female passenger were in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says, at some point during the traffic stop, the deputy reported that the subject was resisting and an “assist the deputy” call went out.

Authorities say the deputy and the man were outside of their vehicles when an HCSO Ford Taurus approached the scene and began to slow down. As the Taurus slowed down, deputies say a third HCSO vehicle that was approaching the scene did not stop in time and crashed into the back of the Taurus.

The sheriff’s office says that crash then caused the Taurus to crash into the first HCSO Tahoe that made the traffic stop.

According to authorities, the initial Tahoe rotated and hit the deputy who had made the traffic stop and the male subject.

The deputy that made the initial traffic stop was taken to the hospital with a concussion. The deputy in the Taurus was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and released. The third deputy to arrive on the scene suffered a broken hand. Authorities say the male subject was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities say the female passenger was in the backseat of the deputy’s vehicle and was not injured.

Sheriff’s office investigators are reviewing in-car and body-worn camera video.