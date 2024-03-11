"We have four incredible women over the age of 100," said Casey Domenech, Executive Director at Paradise Springs Sky Active Living in Cypress. "Let's celebrate and let's do it big."

And big it was.

"I'm 100 and two months," said Virginia Fergeson.

She's the youngest of the four birthday girls. "Youngest of the old folks," Virginia said.

She has four kids and eight grandkids. "Got a bunch of great grandkids. I lost count a long time ago," she said.

"I'm 105," said Cretora Biggerstaff. She says Cretora is far from being a common name.

"Dating back to 1787, there were only three people who had my name," she said. "Evidently nobody wants the name anyways,"

"She is amazing, she has been with me through everything," said Cretora's daughter, Carol Owen.

"She spanked my bottom when I was a kid," said Cretora's grandson, Robert Biggerstaff. "I don't remember. I'm sure I deserved it."

"I'm only a 107, going on 108," said Erma Lehr, who turned 108 a few days after our interview.

So how did she make it to 108?

"What I'm doing now? Nonsense," she said.

"They wake up every morning, they're dressed from head to toe," said Casey. "You will never see them out here in their pajamas, even though this is home."

"Want to live to be a 108? My best advice is enjoy life, enjoy people, and be happy," Erma sad.