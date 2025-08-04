39-year-old convicted robber on the run after getting low bond amount for possessing machine gun

The Brief One man is on the run after getting a low bond for possession of a weapon. The weapon was a machine gun, according to court records. Allen Boutte also failed to show up for court and is now wanted.



Back in 2004, Allen Boutte and his six accomplices made headlines for terrorizing restaurant customers on the north side.

Breaking Bond: Robber on the run after getting low bond amount for possessing machine gun

"These were vicious robberies. People went to the hospital. They struck them, they hit them," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Boutte was sentenced to 30 years, but got paroled in 2022.

While on parole, Boutte got charged with two counts of felon in possession of a weapon and a drug charge. The gun charges are dismissed, and he's sentenced to 30 days in jail.

"After he was convicted, the parole board made a choice. Their choice was not to revoke," said Kahan. "And he's back in the community."

Boutte was recently charged with another felon in possession of a weapon. Police say he had a machine gun.

"They allow him to bond out," Kahan said. "A magistrate gave him what would call a chump fee, $15,000 on each count."

Boutte failed to show up for court and is now wanted.