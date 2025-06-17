35-year-old man accused of charging people to haul off their heavy trash, then dump it illegally

The Brief One man is accused of taking junk that he was hired to haul off and later illegally dumping it. Randy Salias is charged with a Class A Misdemeanor. Authorities said one person who hired Salias saw what he did.



Obviously, there's nothing illegal about charging people to haul off things they no longer want, like furniture and appliances.

Man accused of charging to haul away trash, then illegally dump it

It's what Randy Salias did with the junk that got him arrested.

What they're saying:

"What people thought, he was going to dump it at a proper place," said Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen. "He actually onviewed this guy, kind of followed him a little bit to see what he would do with the trash, and actually witnessed him first hand, illegally dump right in the middle of the road."

Salias lives just a couple of miles away from where he illegally dumped.

According to Rosen, most people who dump illegally do it within two to five miles of their house.

Randy Salias