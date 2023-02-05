3 teens shot outside closed venue on S Post Oak, police investigating

article

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting outside a concert venue in southwest Houston, where about three teenagers were injured.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 13100 block of S Post Oak for a disturbance with a gun.

When officials arrived, a large crowd upward of 300 people were seen running in all directions. Three people, however, described by police as "juveniles" were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later learned the venue had already closed, but the crowd of teens were loitering around outside.

Despite such a crowd, officers were unable to track down a witness to explain what caused the shooting, so as of this writing, there's no description of a shooter(s) either.

An investigation remains underway.