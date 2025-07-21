3 teens shot, 1 dead after shooting at Harris County apartment pool party

The Brief One teenager is dead after a shooting at a Harris County apartment in the 15300 block of Liberty River Drive. Two other teens were shot and taken to nearby hospitals. Harris County authorities have not determined what led to the shooting or identified the possible shooters.



One teenager was killed and two others were shot while attending an apparent pool party at a northeast Harris County apartment, the sheriff's office reports.

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Major McConnell reports that around 11:50 p.m. deputies were called to a shooting at The Henry at Liberty Hills apartments in the 15300 block of Liberty River Drive.

There was a large gathering of teenagers between the ages of 15-17 taking place near the pool of the apartment complex.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Authorities say, for unknown reasons, multiple people began shooting into the crowd, hitting at least three people.

One teen male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other 15-year-old teens, one male and one female, were shot and taken to a nearby hospital, Major McConnell reports. The female had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

No update has been given on their conditions at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the shooting and no suspects have been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on the shooting or if you had a child in attendance who might know something, is asked to contact HCSO at 713-221-6000.