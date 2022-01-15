3 people shot, 1 dead during apparent gunfight in southeast Houston

article

Authorities are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Houston.

Preliminary information from the Houston Police Department says Shot Spotter detected ‘shots fired’ at a home in the 4300 block of Mallow St. near Sunnyside around 1:30 a.m. That's when arriving officers found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds in his legs and harms.

Additional officers made their way into the home and found two other men with gunshots as well. One of them, believed to be the homeowner, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other man was rushed to the hospital.

From what officials have determined so far, the incident started when two men knocked on the door and a fight broke out between them and the two other men inside the home. At some point, officials say gunfire was exchanged and the man they found on the street is a possible suspect. The other suspect reportedly took off before officers arrived.

No other information was available, as of this writing, but an investigation - as well as a manhunt, remains underway.

