Woman, 2 teens hospitalized after crash in Fort Bend County

The sheriff’s office say a woman and two teens were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fort Bend County.

The crash occurred at Jeske Road and Roesler Road on Monday morning.

SkyFOX aerials showed a pickup truck and a car involved in the crash.

Authorities said two people were airlifted to the hospital, and a third person was also hospitalized.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Another male was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office advised motorists to use an alternate route.