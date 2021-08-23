3 pedestrians dead after 2 crashes minutes apart on FM 1960

article

Authorities say three pedestrians died after they were hit by vehicles in two separate crashes just minutes apart on the same road in north Harris County.

The crashes occurred just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of W FM 1960 Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 9:52 p.m., a man was driving a Chrysler 300 eastbound when he struck two men. Authorities say the pedestrians were not in a crosswalk.

The pedestrians died at the scene. The sheriff’s office says the driver of the Chrysler 300 remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Just a few minutes later, around 9:55 p.m., the second crash occurred on the westbound side of the roadway.

The sheriff’s office says a black, later model Jeep Cherokee or similar SUV was traveling west when a man began crossing the road without being in a crosswalk.

Authorities say the SUV struck the pedestrian, but the driver didn’t stop to render aid. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Both of the crashes are under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

