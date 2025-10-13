3 juveniles accused of robbing male at gunpoint in Harris County, 2 charged
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two juveniles are facing felony charges after Harris County authorities say they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint at a gas station with another juvenile.
What we know:
Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 14500 block of Tomball Parkway around 12:15 a.m.
A man told deputies three juveniles, two 14-year-old's and a child under the age of 10, robbed him at gunpoint. The three got into a Chevrolet Spark and drove away from the gas station.
Houston Police Department officers spotted the vehicle around 1:15 a.m. and initiated a traffic stop.
Police say the driver was one of the 14-year-olds who led police on a short chase before the vehicle crashed. All three juveniles were taken to nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, both 14-year-old's are facing aggravated robbery and felony evading charges. According to officials, the juvenile under 10 has not been charged.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said if the juvenile under 10 will face charges.
