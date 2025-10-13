Louisiana fugitives found near Channelview: 1 dead, 1 in custody

The Brief Harris County Sheriff's Office located a vehicle that was reported as stolen in Louisiana at a shopping center off Wallisville Road near Channelview. One suspect ran into the northbound lanes of E. Sam Houston Parkway near Wallisville Road, while the other ran into the nearby Carpenter's landing neighborhood. The suspect in the Parkway was hit and killed, while the other was caught by Harris County deputies.



Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies tracked a stolen vehicle out of Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana at a Walmart parking lot near Channelview.

Stolen vehicle linked to Louisiana murder

According to officials, deputies attempted to walk up to the vehicle, when the two male suspects, Ethan Issac Bush, 22, and Tristan Alexander Bush, 26, attempted to flee.

"There was a murder over there, possible stolen car that we have over at the Walmart," Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 3 Patrol James Lovett said. "We’ve recovered the stolen car. We’re trying to locate other evidence right now."

Ethan Bush, 22, was hit and killed by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado while running northbound on E. Sam Houston Parkway N.

Meanwhile, Tristan Bush was hiding in the Carpenter's Landing neighborhood before he was detained by HCSO deputies.

The backstory:

Ethan Bush and Tristan Bush were wanted by Louisiana police for killing a 62-year-old Lyft driver at the 200 block of Trousdale Road in Westlake, Louisiana.

When deputies arrived on scene, they observed the victim, later identified as Lawanna Lewis, dead in a ditch. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lewis received multiple gunshots to her head.