3 injured in Houston drive-by shooting outside convenience store on Hillcroft

3 shot outside southwest Houston convenience store

Police say someone in a vehicle opened fire outside of a convenience store. Three people were injured.

HOUSTON - Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting outside of a convenience store, Houston police say.

Police were investigating early Wednesday morning in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Avenue near Farwell Drive.

According to police, several people were outside of the store when someone drove by and opened fire.

Three people were shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the shooter. They are reviewing surveillance video from the scene.