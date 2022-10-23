article

Authorities say drunk driving may have been what sent three people, including the driver, to the hospital after finding beer bottles at the scene of a crash in Greenspoint overnight Sunday.

It happened before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Mill Stream Ln in northwest Houston.

Responding officers say the driver of a Chevy Tahoe was heading southbound on Imperial Valley Dr. when they lost control and hit a tree before rolling over.

We're told there were three people inside the car, two men and one woman. It's unclear who was driving, but one of the men was in stable condition, while one of the other occupants suffered a head injury and the other was in serious, but stable condition.

Investigators believe intoxication played a role in the crash, due to several beer bottles found all over the roadway.

No additional information was shared by officials, but an investigation remains underway.