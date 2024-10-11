293 kilograms marijuana seized at Bush Airport by US Customs and Border Protection
HOUSTON - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport were able to catch two marijuana smuggling attempts in the past week, seizing a combined total of nearly 293 kilograms.
The first and largest bust was on Oct. 2, when CBP’s Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team, along with the Advanced Targeting Unit and the CBP Narcotics Detection Canine Team, seized 241.92 kilograms of marijuana. It was packed in 371 vacuum-sealed pouches, hidden inside eight boxes marked as beauty equipment. The shipment was headed to Manchester, U.K.
Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Two days later, on Oct. 4, CBP officers uncovered a second marijuana shipment during an inspection of checked baggage on a flight bound for London Heathrow Airport. The officers found 100 vacuum-sealed bags containing more than 51 kilograms of marijuana.
The investigation into these two large-scale drug smuggling attempts is ongoing.