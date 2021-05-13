26-year-old murder suspect tied to missing tiger to appear in court Friday

26-year-old Victor Hugo Cuevas is currently free from jail on three felony bonds, one for murder and two for evading arrest.

On Friday morning, a Fort Bend County Judge will decide if he will go to jail to await trial or have more conditions added to his bonds.

The big question, of course, is where the heck is India the Tiger.

"I don’t have the exact location but I have an idea who has the tiger," said Cuevas attorney Michael Elliot. "I’m working tirelessly to find the tiger as we speak."

Through Elliot Cuevas denies being the tigers owner, then how did he end up apparently driving off with the tiger after giving it a kiss at a house in west Houston?

"Well, that’s sort of a longer story," said Elliot. "It’s probably not the best topic to discuss while I’m driving down the road."

Cuevas grabbed national media attention with the Tiger along with being a murder suspect since 2017.

"These things just take time, they just do," said Elliot.

The attorney blames the pandemic and slow DNA lab results for the long wait to trial.

"His contention and our contention is it’s not a murder case, it’s a case of self defense," Elliot said.