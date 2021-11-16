26-year-old man fatally shot in west Houston parking lot

article

Police believe two men were involved in an argument before one man shot the other in a west Houston parking lot on Monday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane near Elmside Drive.

According to HPD, officers arrived at the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 26-year-old William Smith.

Police say Smith and the suspect had argued briefly before the suspect shot Smith multiple times. The suspect was described only as a black male who fled in a four-door sedan.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

