26-year-old man fatally shot in west Houston parking lot
HOUSTON - Police believe two men were involved in an argument before one man shot the other in a west Houston parking lot on Monday night.
The shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane near Elmside Drive.
According to HPD, officers arrived at the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 26-year-old William Smith.
Police say Smith and the suspect had argued briefly before the suspect shot Smith multiple times. The suspect was described only as a black male who fled in a four-door sedan.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
