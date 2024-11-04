25 illegally present child sex offenders removed from U.S. in October: ICE Houston

ICE Houston says they removed more than two dozen child sex offenders who were in the country illegally last month.

According to ICE Houston, the 25 people who were removed from the United States in October were convicted of at least one child sex offense while in the country illegally.

According to the agency, some of them had previously been deported. Two of them were reportedly documented gang members.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

ICE Houston says one of them was a Mexican national who had been convicted of a child sex offense, was removed from the U.S. in 2020, reentered the country illegally and was then convicted in 2021 of committing a second sex offense involving minors.

"The 25 noncitizens that ERO Houston removed last month illegally entered the country and then proceeded to prey on the innocence and vulnerability of our children," said ERO Houston Field Office Director Bret A. Bradford. "Unconscionably, one of the noncitizens that we removed was convicted of a child sex offense and deported and then he illegally reentered the country and committed a second child sex offense. Our immigration officers live and raise families in this community, and they take their mission to protect the residents of southeast Texas from dangerous criminal noncitizens like this personally. Last month’s results are just another example of their unyielding commitment to apprehend and remove threats to public safety to protect our communities from harm and restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system."

ICE Houston did not release the names of those who were removed from the country, but they did share the following details: