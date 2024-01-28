The race for the 2024 Texas Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate is set to heat up this Sunday as the Texas AFL-CIO hosts a crucial debate featuring the three leading candidates. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The Texas AFL-CIO invited Dallas Rep. Colin Allred, San Antonio State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, and DeSoto State Rep. Carl Sherman to participate in the debate.

The first debate will serve as a platform for all three candidates to share their views and plans for Texas.

In the March 5 Democratic primary, voters will have the option to choose from nine candidates to nominate someone to challenge the incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Voters from all over the state will be able to watch the debate live on the Texas AFL-CIO Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Sunday and also on FOX26 Facebook and Youtube.