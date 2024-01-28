Texas: The Issue Is- Democrat Senate candidate Gutierrez calls for AR-15 ban & Medicare for all

Senator Roland Gutierrez, there is no bigger advocate for the families of Uvalde, Texas. The Attorney General was just there with a 600 page report. Your reaction?

State Senator and U.S. Senate Candidate Roland Gutierrez: "Amidst all of it was a refrain I had heard on much of that body cam footage which was there is an AR-15 in there, there is an assault rifle over and over again, different cops suggesting they were in fear of that gun. That refrain culminated with one cop saying "I don't want to be clapped out today. I don't want to die." We have to have a discussion about an assault weapon ban with exceptions in this nation. We have got to get back to having a real discussion this because we have to save these children from more bloodshed and it happens every week in this nation".

Groogan: "Senator, there are those who would say trying to ban the AR-15 in Texas is political suicide".

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Gutierrez: "They have not seen what I have seen. They have not seen a little girl dragged out by her leg by a DPS trooper, slid, trail of blood behind her. Whole face, just gone. I promise you, I know Dan Patrick hasn't seen those videos and this Governor hasn't seen those vidios, the Speaker of the House or Ted Cruz or anybody else. They refuse to see the devestation and destruction that this gun does and they also refused to acknowledge that refrain, that the cops were afraid of the gun".

Groogan: "Senator, Your ultimate goal is to face Ted Cruz in the fall, but to get there, you have an opponent in the Democratic primary. What is the difference between you and Congressman Allred?"

MORE: Texas: The Issue Is Coverage

Gutierrez: "I think he's confused as to which primary he's running in. We need to start looking at the politicians in Washington like Cruz, like Allred and look at their intentions and what they want. I'm trying to change this world. I don't want to see another kid dead. I want to see Medicare for all, just like Collin Allred has and Ted Cruz has, I want to see the same type of insurance because we'd save $30 trillion. I want to see a world where young people can go to school affordably, like you and I did. We have to call the game out on these politicians that sit up in Washington go out and have a steak dinner with a lobbyist and don't do anyhing about the things that are hurting people and don't do anything to help people".

Groogan: "Congressman Allred voted with his Republican colleagues and it was on a border issue. Your response?"

Gutierrez: "We have to be able as Democrats to run and not take up the mantel, the seminal argument of Ted Cruz. That's all he talks about every day. So Collin always likes to say he is bi-partisan this and bi-partisan that. If this is his idea of bi-partisanship than we are in trouble. We are in trouble because he didn't just take up the mantel of some middle of the road Republican, if there are any of those left, he took up the mantel of Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert and Margorie Taylor Green and yes, Ted Cruz."