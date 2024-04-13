It's one of those events that makes Houston unique.

Not only is it the world's biggest celebration of art cars, it's the largest free public art event in the city.

So, what is an art car?

Usually, older or used vehicles are transformed, not under the hood, but for everyone to see as they turn into moving sculptures.

You don't have to be in a car or arrive from Kansas by tornado to be in the art car parade.

Anything on wheels, bicycles, unicycles, lawnmowers, and go-carts are all welcome!

But the cars are the biggest draw and it's been that way for 37 years now.

"We wanted family event somewhere to take the little ones," said Shelbe Rodriguez. "It's free you see a little of the city definitely love it."

Rodriguez is a repeat parade watcher.

"It's actually our second year," she said. "His first, my second year. We are out here enjoying it."

"It's amazing a lot of creativity," said Omar Auzenne. "It's just great to see Houston come out all on one day."

So how does Rodriguez compare this year to last?

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"I think there's more participation definitely a larger crowd," she said. "There's more creativity. We love it."

This yearly heck of a good time attracts over 250 cars and other entries from 23 states, Canada, and Mexico.

Think you're ready to turn your old ride into a weird, wild, and wonderful piece of moving art?

You can find out more about it at thehoustonartcarparade.com.