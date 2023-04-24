2023 Missing in Harris County Day taking place on April 29

article

If you or someone you know has been impacted by the unexpected disappearance of a loved one, Missing in Harris County Day is approaching this weekend.

The event, which is hosted by The Children's Assessment Center, will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Children's Assessment Center, located at 2500 Bolsover Street.

During the event, you will have the opportunity to complete the 3-step process for filing a missing persons report, and learn the next steps that you can take.

If you wish to file a missing person's report, you will need to bring several items including:

- Your ID

- Photos of the missing person with identifying features

- X-rays, dental records, medical records, and other identifying documents

- Two biological relatives of your missing loved one (if possible)

For additional information, you can call (713) 599-0235.