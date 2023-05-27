Hurricane Season is just around the corner and the City of Baytown is wasting no time helping its residents get ready for the severe weather.

2023 SEASON: Hurricane Preparedness Week: Know your risk for water, wind

That's why city officials Saturday are hosting Baytown's annual Hurricane Preparedness Workshop, inviting all members of the public from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

During the workshop, residents will learn important information on how to be ready in the event of severe weather by experts from the National Weather Service, Harris County Flood Control, and local emergency management agencies.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP

The workshop will also include presentations, information booths, interactive activities, door prizes, snacks, and beverages for attending guests.

Check out Meteorologist John Dawson's Hurricane Gear Test

There will also be an Emergency Vehicle Display with fire, police, EMS, and rescue vehicles where families can get up close and learn about these critical resources in a fun environment.