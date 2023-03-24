The Houston Modern Home Tour returns this weekend and offers attendees to chance to a look inside the spaces and meet the people behind them.

The tour is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at multiple locations around the city.

MORE: Houston developer building luxury, manufactured home neighborhood

Attendees will be able to visit the homes at their own pace and get the chance to meet the architects and designers.

Home designed by 2Scale Architects. (Photo credit: TK Studio via Houston Modern Home Tour)

The event showcases homes by 2Scale Architects, EAM Design Build, StudioMET and RefuGe Design Studio.

The last stop is at the Intexure Architects/Boxprefab factory. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be a reception inside a new modular ADU still on the factory floor.

MORE: Houston suburb ranked among Best Cities to Live in America

Tickets start at $15 for kids 10 to 17, $45 for adult general admission, or $80 for a general admission two-pack.

To see a preview of the homes and purchase tickets, click here.