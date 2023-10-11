If you're planning on viewing the annular eclipse happening on Saturday, it's important to have proper eyewear for yourself, but also your camera.

Your camera is not safe from the intense light of the solar eclipse and according to NASA, special solar filters need to be placed on cameras and telescopes on the actual lens, and not the eyepiece.

Looking at the eclipse even through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device can cause eye injury due to the concentrated solar rays, NASA says. The strong rays can burn through your eclipse glasses filter or handheld solar viewer and damage your eyes.

If you don't have the appropriate glasses, you can use a homemade pinhole projector, which has a small opening that projects an image of the Sun onto a nearby surface.

NASA shares how you can make one of these out of household items.

For the U.S., the annular solar eclipse begins in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. Pacific Time and ends in Texas at 12:03 p.m. Central Time.

It will sweep from Oregon to Texas, covering 90% of the Sun during the maximum eclipse known as annularity.

