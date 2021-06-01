2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1

article

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

Although the season just began, one of this year’s storm names has already been used. Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean on May 22.

The next named storm will be Bill.

Here’s a list of the 2021 names:

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

According to the National Hurricane Center, the long-term averages are 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The 2021 hurricane season will be another busy one, according to forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, but probably not quite as busy as last year’s record-shattering season.

In the 2021 outlook released in May, NOAA’s forecasters predicted a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

