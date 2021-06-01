2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.
Although the season just began, one of this year’s storm names has already been used. Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean on May 22.
RELATED: Subtropical storm Ana forms near Bermuda; first named system of 2021
The next named storm will be Bill.
Here’s a list of the 2021 names:
Ana
Bill
Claudette
Danny
Elsa
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
According to the National Hurricane Center, the long-term averages are 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
RELATED: NOAA expects above-average hurricane season in 2021
The 2021 hurricane season will be another busy one, according to forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, but probably not quite as busy as last year’s record-shattering season.
In the 2021 outlook released in May, NOAA’s forecasters predicted a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP
Are you prepared for hurricane season? Click here to see a list of items you have prepared in case of a hurricane.
Advertisement