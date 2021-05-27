20-year-old woman killed in crash involving bicyclist in Spring

article

A 20-year-old woman was killed following a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle on Thursday evening.



According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Kuykendahl Road and Creekside Green Road in Spring around 8:15 p.m.

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, they found the woman laying on the roadway.



She was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim did remain on the scene. Other witnesses also stopped and rendered aid to the victim.

It was reported a Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling westbound on Creekside Green Road while the victim was traveling northbound on Kuykendahl Road, police said.

That's when, authorities said, they collided in the intersection.



Currently, no charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle.