20-year-old murder suspect freed from jail on PR bond back behind bars charged with another violent crime

In January 2020, 83-year-old Raymond Balcerowicz's Central Guns and Barbershop in Crosby got robbed by seven suspects.

"I caught them on my cameras, and they were busting the front door in," he said.

SUGGESTED: UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis arrested for reckless driving in Harris County

Balcerowicz exchanged gunfire with the armed robbers. Some 70 rounds were fired.

"I had one of them trapped in the building, I wouldn't let him out," Balcerowicz said. "He's the one who died when he ran for the pickup truck."

Police say a then 17-year-old Angel Cardenas shot and killed one of his accomplices, Jose Flores. He was charged with murder.

"He got caught between the two of us, both of us shooting. He got hit by both rounds," Balcerowicz said.

In March of 2020, COVID hit, and Angel Cardenas became one of the first murder defendants in Harris County to walk out of jail with a get out of jail free card.

"He was also caught trying to burn some of the guns, the weapons he stole from the gun shop," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

"I never knew anything about it until months later," said Balcerowicz.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Cardenas and another murder suspect out of jail on a PR bond prompted lawmakers to act.

"You can't give someone charged with a violent offense, like murder, a personal recognizance bond. That was the Genesis or the jest of getting Senate Bill 6 passed," Kahan said.

Cardenas has yet to go to trial for murder. He's now back behind bars with no bond set after being charged with another violent crime last week.

"Cardenas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sure enough with a gun, trying to rob somebody else again," said Kahan.

"He was charged with killing the guy. He should have stayed there, he should have been locked up," Balcerowicz said. "I don't understand our court system anymore."