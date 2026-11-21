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The Brief A 2-year-old was flown to a hospital after a speeding driver ran several red lights and hit a pickup truck in Harris County, deputies said. The child and three adults were hospitalized after Friday night’s crash on Veterans Memorial Drive. All are expected to recover. Deputies are investigating whether the child’s car seat was used properly and whether alcohol played a role. Charges remain unclear.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old was flown to an area hospital after the driver of the car they were riding in sped through several red lights before crashing into a pickup truck Friday night.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Sgt. Gabriel Perkins said the child was in a Nissan Altima with two adults. According to Perkins, the Altima was traveling north on Veterans Memorial Drive at a high rate of speed and ran several red lights before hitting a GMC Sierra pickup truck and causing it to roll over.

Both adults in the Altima and the driver of the pickup truck were taken to area hospitals and are expected to recover. The child that was air lifted is also expected to recover.

What we don't know:

Perkins said a child safety seat was located inside the Nissan, but they were investigating if it was being used properly at the time of the crash. Deputies are also working to determine is alcohol played a role in the crash.

It is unclear if anyone involved in the crash will face charges.