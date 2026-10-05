2 teens shot during large homecoming party in Beaumont

The Brief A 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were shot Saturday night in Beaumont, police said. The boy was critically injured and airlifted to a Houston-area hospital. Detectives are asking partygoers to share photos or videos that could help identify what happened.



Two teenagers were shot during a large party in Beaumont Saturday night, and police are asking attendees to share photos and videos that could help investigators.

Beaumont shooting: Two teens injured during large homecoming party

What we know:

Beaumont police responded to reports of a shooting on Center Street just before 11:15 p.m.

When authorities arrived, officers found a 17-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds and took her to a local hospital.

A second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. He was listed in critical condition before being airlifted to a Houston-area hospital, police said.

Detectives believe the shooting happened during an organized homecoming event. Police said many people at the party witnessed the shooting, but several individuals were uncooperative with investigators.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking parents to speak with their teenagers and encourage anyone who attended the party or witnessed the shooting to contact police. Investigators are also asking for photos or videos taken before, during or immediately after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.