article

The suspect fled on foot after shooting two people to death outside of a gas station in southwest Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported in the 11500 block of Bissonnet Street around 11 p.m. Thursday.

MORE: Houston DEA hosts fentanyl summit, families speak about their tragic experiences

Police say several people had been hanging out around the side of the store earlier in the evening.

According to police, one man then shot two males with a pistol at close range. The suspect fled on foot.

Authorities investigate a deadly shooting on Bissonnet Street.

The two males died at the scene. Police say they both appear to be adults, but one may be in his late teens.

MORE: Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down

Authorities say other people at the scene didn’t stick around to tell police what happened, but they do have good video from the scene.

The investigation into the shooting continues.