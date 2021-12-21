Home invasion shooting in NE Houston injures two

Police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot during a home invasion in northeast Houston.

Authorities responded to the 12900 block of Harvey Lane just before 3 a.m. Tuesday and found two people shot.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to police, the victims reported that they arrived home from a game room, and a vehicle pulled up to their driveway a few minutes later.

Police say the woman went to make sure the door was closed, and the suspects pushed their way into the house. One suspect reportedly had a pistol and one had a shotgun.

"They barged in and had her at gunpoint and put both her and her friend in the kitchen," said Rhonda Richardson, a close friend to Alyona Ariano, one of the victims.

According to police, the suspects reportedly demanded money and started shooting at the victims when they said they didn’t have any.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

28-year-old Alyona Ariano, is now trying to heal after being shot at least two times. Alyona and her friend in his mid-thirties had just arrived home from a Game Room when they noticed an unfamiliar car pulling into their driveway.

"She was trying to secure the door, they had noticed a car they didn’t even know had pulled up," said Richardson. "One of the guys had taken off the mask, she didn’t know who they were."

The two suspects unknown to the victims had a shotgun and pistol. The male friend was shot four times in the stomach, groin, and leg area. Alyona was shot several times, Rhonda says, trying to protect her 13-year-old child who was also home.

"She was able to get up and tried to get to her daughter that's when she was shot in the lower back," said Richardson.

Neighbors are now concerned these two violent men might come back.

HPD is asking for residents who live in the area, if you see anything suspicious or someone possibly following you in a similar make and color of car don’t go directly home, call 911.

Police say the suspect's vehicle was a four-door black or blue Chevy Malibu pulled up into their driveway.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.