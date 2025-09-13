2 motorcyclists dead after crash with truck in Harris County

article

The Brief Two people on a motorcycle are dead after a crash with a pickup truck on FM 1960 in Harris County. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the truck failed to yield the right of way, pulling out in front of the motorcycle. The condition of the truck driver is currently unknown, and it has not been reported if charges will be filed.



Two people are dead after crashing into a truck that reportedly pulled out in front of their motorcycle Friday night in Harris County.

Harris County fatal motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:47 a.m. Friday in the 8500 block of FM 1960 East.

Javier Briones, the driver of the Ram 1500 pickup, is said to have been traveling north when he approached a turn.

Shawn Kelley was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with Melissa Kelley riding on the back. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Kelley was traveling at a high rate of speed, but had the right of way.

Briones reportedly pulled out in front of Kelley, turning left and failing to yield the right of way. The motorcycle hit the back of the truck.

Shawn Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene. Melissa Kelley was flown to a hospital, but later died of her injuries.

Briones was also taken to a hospital. The sheriff's office says he did not show any signs of intoxication.

What we don't know:

Briones' condition was not reported.

Specific charges for Briones have not been released.