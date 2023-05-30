1 man shot, killed during apparent ambush in Needville, police investigating

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting Tuesday in Needville, Texas.

Details are limited, but Needville PD said they were called to Highway 36 and Colony Road. Sources close to the story initially told FOX 26 the victim stopped to get gas there when a man reportedly came out of a ditch and shot the victim to death.

(Photo courtesy of anonymous viewer - shared with permission)

Law enforcement officials have not confirmed those details, as of this writing, but said at least one person was shot and died on the way to the hospital.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, according to investigators but authorities are looking into motives as they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.