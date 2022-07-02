2 teens killed, 1 hospitalized during triple shooting in north Harris County

article

Authorities are investigating what led to a deadly shooting in north Harris County, where a total of three young men were shot, two of whom died.

Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office and Harris Co. Pct. 3 Constables' Office were called out to the 300 block of Airtex a little before 10:45 p.m. That's when responding officers found three young men with gunshot wounds.

All three were rushed to nearby trauma centers, where two, only identified as 17-year-olds, died from their injuries, but the third remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said a group of people were located at the shell gas station blocks away not long after the shooting, but have conflicting information about whether the shooting happened there or not.

An investigation remains underway.