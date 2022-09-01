2 men arrested for double shooting over possible drug deal near Hobby Airport

article

Authorities say two men were arrested for a double shooting near Hobby Airport over a possible drug deal that went sideways.

According to the Houston PD Liquorian Robertson, 29, and Willie Gabriel, 28, were arrested and charged for the murder of Rogelio Montelongo, 29, and seriously injuring a woman over a possible drug deal that went sideways.

The woman's identity was not released, but officials say she was taken to the hospital in stable condition before she was subsequently released.

Detectives say Montelongo and the woman were found shot at a driveway in the 8800 block of Koala Dr. in southeast Houston. Officials say two men, later identified as Robertson and Gabriel, were seen fleeing the scene in a black or dark gray Dodge Charger.

Evidence at the scene suggested the incident may have been narcotics-related, officials said. Further investigation found the two had been in contact with Montelongo before the shooting.

As a result, both men were arrested on Wednesday and later charged for their roles in the shooting.