2 killed during illegal street meet up in NW Harris County

A terrifying moment caught on camera when a yellow Chevrolet Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed struck the back of a black Chevrolet Malibu during an illegal street meet up in Northwest Harris County.



The illegal meet up killed two people, 35-year-old Roger Clover and a teen. A third teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.



The driver has been identified as 22-year-old Andrew Mock, who reportedly told the crowed he was going to do a "fly by" before the crash.



"This is it. We're done. There is no safer haven," said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "This is not acceptable; I can't tell you how many citizens that I hear from on a daily- that are tired of this."

Teare said they are ready to fully prosecute those who are arrested in taking part in these illegal activities.



Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said they are now using undercover officers all over the city and that the Harris County Joint Processing Center is ready to go.



"Death is final regardless of how you get there, whether it’s the road rage or a traffic crash, because people are acting a fool on the streets," said Acevedo.



"When I went outside, it was just a big mess," said Cindy Salazar, who’s family own two businesses in the area.

Salazar said that these meet ups are a common occurrence in the parking lot.

And what they feared, has now happened.

"There’s no crowed control and drivers were doing doughnuts in the parking lot," said Salazar. "People were just standing around yelling, going crazy."