A speeding crash in downtown Houston overnight Sunday caused two people to lose their lives tragically and two others to be hospitalized.

Investigators say it all started when the drivers of a Jeep and Maserati were heading eastbound on W Dallas St. around 2 a.m. At some point, the driver of the Jeep made contact with the Maserati, causing it to swerve off the roadway.

We're told there were four people in the Maserati, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver, however, initially left the scene, according to officials, but came back shortly and was taken to the hospital as well.

Meanwhile, the Jeep was also reported to have lost control and exited the roadway. Authorities said there were several occupants inside the jeep who fled from the scene before officers arrived.

No other details were shared, but an investigation remains underway.