2 juveniles now charged in deadly shooting of woman outside SE Houston gym

article

Charges have now been filed against two juvenile suspects arrested in the deadly shooting of a woman outside of a gym in southeast Houston, police say.

Police announced the arrest of a 16-year-old suspect in June. On Thursday, police said a second juvenile had been charged.

RELATED: 16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of woman outside SE Houston gym

The suspects were referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on charges of murder in the death of 62-year-old Elsa Mikeska. Their names were not released due to their ages.

The shooting occurred around 4:50 a.m. June 17 in the 10500 block of Fuqua Street.

RELATED: Woman fatally shot outside of gym in southeast Houston

Police say Mikeska was arriving at the gym to work out when three males in an SUV parked near her, and two of them got out.

As Mikeska walked toward the gym’s entrance, police say the suspects appeared to call out to her. According to authorities, she realized they were attempting to rob her, and she ran toward the gym.

That’s when, police say, one of the suspects fired one time, striking Mikeska. She collapsed near the gym entrance.

The suspects reportedly got back into their SUV and fled the scene southbound on Beamer Road.

RELATED: Friends of grandmother killed in front of Pearland gym seeking justice

Advertisement

About an hour before the deadly shooting, an aggravated robbery was reported a few miles away in the 10100 block of Freehill Street. According to police, the victim described suspects matching those in the fatal shooting of Mikeska. The victim reported that the suspects attempted to steal her vehicle, but were unsuccessful because it was inoperable. Police say the same suspects, in addition to a third juvenile suspect, were also referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on charges of aggravated robbery for their roles in the robbery incident.