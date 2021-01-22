2 hospitalized after shooting in southeast Houston

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:34 a.m. Friday in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road.

Authorities found a male who had been shot in the shoulder and a female who was shot in the arm.

They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, authorities say.

According to HPD, preliminary information suggests that they were coming out of an apartment complex when someone shot them.

The investigation is ongoing.

