2 hospitalized after shooting, crash in southwest Houston

Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting and then a crash in southwest Houston.

Around 1:10 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the scene near Bissonnet Street and the Southwest Freeway and found two vehicles had been involved in a crash.

Two men who were in a black car were taken to the hospital. One was said to be in critical condition and the other stable.

Officers learned the black car had been involved in a shooting. Police say the car was traveling down Bissonnet when someone in a white car fired shots at them.

Authorities say the black car ran a red light trying to get away from the shooting and crashed with the Jeep.

Police say the couple in the Jeep were not involved in the shooting. They sustained minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.

There is no information on the shooter in the white car at this time. The investigation is ongoing.