2 Harris County Jail inmates die within a week

Two Harris County Jail inmates died within a week of each other, officials say. They are both under investigation in accordance with state law.

Jose Cisneros dies May 27

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Jorge Cisneros, 52, died at 5:44 a.m. May 27 at LBJ Hospital. Officials say he had been hospitalized two days before for a pre-existing medical condition.

The sheriff’s office says he had been in jail for 565 days following an arrest on a murder charge.

Officials say his death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

What we don't know:

What's next:

The Texas Rangers are investigating his death, as state law requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside agency. The sheriff’s office's Internal Affairs Division is also investigating if all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which officials say is standard after a jail death.

Valen Long dies on June 1

What we know:

Valen Long, 26, was pronounced dead at LBJ Hospital at 1:48 a.m. on June 1.

According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary evidence indicates that Long was one of multiple inmates who were smoking an unknown substance about an hour before.

An inmate reportedly alerted detention officers when Long apparently suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says a second inmate also suffered a medical emergency at the same time. That inmate was taken to the hospital and was later released back to the jail.

Long had reportedly been in jail for 42 days following his arrest on a felony criminal mischief charge.

Officials say his death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

Timeline:

His cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

What's next:

