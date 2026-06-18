2 Conroe juveniles facing felony charges after 14-year-old shot at apartment complex

The Brief A 14-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot Thursday morning at a Conroe apartment complex. Two juvenile suspects who had been at the scene were located and arrested a few hours later. Both suspects face felony aggravated assault charges and are being held at a juvenile detention center.



Conroe Police Department have arrested two juveniles who are both facing felony charges after the choosing of a 14-year-old.

14-year-old shot in Conroe

What we know:

Officers were called to the Alta Sergeant apartments on Sgt. Ed Holcomb North around 6:14 a.m. on Thursday following reports of a weapons disturbance. When they arrived, officers found a 14-year-old boy in the parking lot suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The juvenile was alert and conscious when officers began providing medical aid. Montgomery County EMS took him to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Conroe police learned two other teens around the same age had been at the location at the time of the shooting, but left before officers arrived, officials said.

Both juveniles were found hours later and taken into custody. According to Conroe police, they have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

The names of the victim and the suspects will not be released due to their ages. Conroe Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are actively investigating the scene, and officials say no further details can be shared at this time.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.