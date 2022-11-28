2 Cleveland High School students struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital

Two Cleveland High School students were taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle, school officials said.

Officials stated the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. as they were crossing East Houston Street from the high school campus to the business strip center.

The Cleveland Police Department said the students were in the crosswalk when a pickup truck, that was traveling eastbound, struck the 14 and 16-year-old students.

Both students were life flighted to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the truck has been detained.

The investigation is ongoing.